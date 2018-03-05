Photo: The Monitor

Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, left, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee last year.

analysis

Kampala — Matia Kasaija and his team at the Finance Ministry find themselves in a very tight corner as they look for Shs29.2 trillion to finance a new budget.

Previously, finding cash did not present as a big problem--the taxman would have met its revenue collection targets or Finance officials would easily just borrow domestically or internationally.

But it now appears as if all the three avenues have all connived against the team at Finance. Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has already recorded a huge tax revenue shortfall. Kasaija's recent decision to borrow Shs.750 billion from the domestic market is being criticized as a "mistake" likely to further hurt the economy. Yet borrowing from the international market is also becoming tough and could get tougher.

The Independent can reveal that while Kasaija was busy defending his decision to borrow domestically, at the back of his mind were the intractable negotiations between officials at the Central Bank and Finance Ministry on one hand and a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The negotiations are being seen as the latest window into the tough times the managers of Uganda's economy find themselves in.

By press time, details remained scanty but insiders said the two parties had not made much head way. Several attempts to get Kasaijja to comment were futile--he told this reporter severally that he was locked in meetings. IMF Resident Representative for Uganda, Clara Mira told The Independent in an email response that a "small team" and not the "full mission" was in the country looking at the implementation of the current budget, the preparation of next years' budget and "just understanding ongoing developments and pressures".

She pointed out revenue mobilization, government expenditure and debt management as sticking issues for the IMF team.

"Despite progress Uganda still has a low tax to GDP ratio compared to other countries in the region," the IMF representative noted.

The budget, she added, should effectively and realistically prioritize expenditures, including all unavoidable expenditure, contractual etc.

"Supplementary budgets should not become the norm," Mira added, "And finally, the key guiding principle behind fiscal policy is that government debt should be kept within manageable levels."

While Clara appeared overly diplomatic in her comments, insiders say the IMF visit and their key concerns have piled more pressure on Kasaija and Keith Muhakanizi, the Secretary to the Treasury, who are already in the midst of many storms.

For instance, on debt management, the two are already facing a probe by the Auditor General over the management of the Shs700 billion PTA loan. The probe followed a report by parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which recommended that Kasaija is censured and Muhakanizi fired. Plans to borrow another Shs.750 billion from the domestic market, have kicked off another storm.

On revenue mobilization, URA has failed to collect Shs300bn in the first half of this financial year and projections are that the full year deficit might reach the Shs700billin mark.

This is almost double what URA failed to collect in the previous financial year. Similar cash constraints in 2016 forced Kasaija and Muhakanizi to borrow $200 million from PTA. Sources say apart from the Governor of Bank of Uganda Tumusiime Mutebile, the then Director for Economic Affairs Lawrence Kiiza, the Accountant General Lawrence Semakula, the IMF was also opposed to Uganda's acquisition of the $200 million loan.

The latest meeting with the IMF follows another meeting in which the IMF expressed growing concerns over Uganda's failure to observe certain conditions that inform the review of the country's economic performance under the Policy Support Instrument (PSI) arrangement.

The PSI is an instrument of the IMF designed for countries that do not need balance of payments financial support. The PSI helps countries design effective economic programs that, once approved by the IMF's Executive Board, signal to donors, multilateral development banks, and markets the Fund's endorsement of a member's policies.

Uganda's PSI program expired in July 2017. According to Mira, IMF and government started negotiations following the authorities' expression of interest in October/November 2017. Again, diplomatically, Clara noted that if the authorities so wish, they stand ready to continue the process on the basis of the approved 2018/19 budget.

Insiders say in the past, Kasaija pleaded with the IMF not to make a statement that would portray Uganda as a basket case. Economist Fred Muhumuza, a former advisor to the Finance Minister, gave a hint about why Kasaija was pleading.

"While the IMF doesn't lend Uganda money," Muhumuza told The Independent, "Many people have been lending to Uganda on the strength of the IMF's PSI. If there is no PSI, those people will not be lending to us. Already many people have already decided they will not be lending to government."

Uganda's PSI was last approved by the IMF on June 28, 2013. A new one was supposed to be established in 2016 but Uganda didn't meet the conditions and instead, a one-year extension was approved on June 6, 2016.

After the one year, the conditions were still not met and a further extension through July 28, 2017 was approved on June 19, 2017. That extension has since expired necessitating a new round of negotiations.

"I am surprised they (IMF) have stuck that far," Muhumuza told The Independent, "You only extend that much if you think the other party is ready to address the problem. But the managers of this economy do not seem to be going in that direction."

Given the tensions, Muhumuza noted, the risk is quite wide, it might be hard for them to compromise and reach agreement again.

According to Muhumuza, the perennial sticking issues between government and the IMF have tended to include concerns over; revenue mobilisation, supplementary budgets, debt management.

The economist said that officials here have continued to fail to observe these and have instead tended to focus on addressing the symptoms and not the problems.

Muhumuza explained that because the economy is not doing well, it follows automatically that URA cannot meet its targets.

For instance, he said, the price of fuel has gone up, people have reduced their fuel intake, so the tax collected automatically goes down.

He also said that while the internal resources are dwindling, government appears unready to reduce expenditure, instead they prefer to keep borrowing and to make matters worse on a short term basis.

"Financial management is tough," Muhumuza said, "If you take a wrong turn, it is hard to correct things. And we appeared to have taken a wrong turn when we decided to borrow extensively for long term infrastructure there by accumulating debt with high interest which we are now struggling to pay."

Economist Ramadhan Ggoobi, who has severally interacted with various IMF delegations to Uganda, largely agrees with Muhumuza. But he doesn't think the IMF's approach can help any more.

"When you see the way things are done here," Ggoobi said, "the IMF's reliance on carrots no longer works. I do not think they still have the teeth to bite. With other windows for multilateral and bilateral access to credit, the government no longer cares about the IMF."

Only Bank of Uganda (BoU), Ggoobi said, is still listening to them on the monetary side. But even there, the gains of the Central Bank are easily eroded by government.

For instance, Ggoobi explained that while the Central Bank has been trying to ease monetary policy to bring down interest rates and enable the private sector access affordable credit, now you have government coming in with a demand of Shs800 billion, 40% of the Shs.2 trillion of available credit.

"Now the banks will get excited again, interest rates will go up again," Ggoobi said, "That is the problem. Monetary policy is not coordinated with fiscal policy."

The economist claims that the kind of fiscal indiscipline seen today is reminiscent of the 1990s.

"The kind of borrowing Uganda is doing today," Ggoobi said, "Uganda was not doing five years ago. In our situation, you need both the stick and the carrot. You saw when the World Bank pulled out a stick," Ggoobi said, "we acted."

He was referring to a decision by the World Bank in 2016 to suspend lending to Uganda of $1.5 billion (Shs 5 trillion) bringing to a grinding halt implementation of key development projects including in the critical education sector. World Bank financing is critical to Uganda. In the financial year 2014/15, for instance, 57% of Uganda's external debt was from the World Bank.

"That is why in my view," Ggoobi said, "the IMF needs to revise strategy. They need to look for more kind of explicit sanctions," the economist said.

But for now, the IMF has tended to stop at caution.

In their last statement, which came out last year, Tao Zhang, the deputy managing director and Acting Chair of IMF's Executive Board, a body that runs the IMF, noted that macroeconomic performance in Uganda has been sound and that performance under the PSI has been "broadly satisfactory".

While the FY17/18 budget targets a further revenue increase, Zhang noted, specific measures have yet to be identified.

"The tight current spending envelope will require strong expenditure controls and efficiency gains to avoid the need for supplementary budgets or renewed domestic arrears," Zhang added, "Social spending would decline in real terms and relative to EAC peers, requiring efficiency gains to protect the level of service delivery."

He also noted that safeguarding debt sustainability necessitates continued domestic revenue mobilization and sound project implementation to realize the envisaged growth dividend from infrastructure investment. "The authorities should target the projected debt trajectory as a fiscal anchor," Zhang added.

The IMF also noted that the implementation of the FY16/17 budget was mixed.

They noted that while revenue increased by about ½ percent of GDP, recurrent expenditures exceeded program projections by about the same percent of GDP.

"The government cleared domestic arrears to the tune of ½ percent of GDP of the outstanding stock of 3.2 percent of GDP at end-June 2016," Zhang noted, "Domestically-financed capital expenditures are on track, but the foreign financed ones are significantly under-executed. The government relied again on BoU financing, complicating monetary policy implementation."

Zhang's statement came several months after another by IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, at the end of her visit.

Publicly, Largarde commended Uganda for its growth and poverty reduction achievements over the past three decades, which she said was underwritten by strong macroeconomic policies, and a reliance on the private sector as the engine of growth.

She urged government to be more aggressive on promoting inclusive growth which is needed to make further progress on poverty reduction and create jobs for the fast-growing population.

While she hailed Uganda for scaled-up infrastructure investment in the energy and transport sectors to relieve key growth bottlenecks and enhance regional linkages, she emphasized that lifting growth will also require complementary reforms that reduce income inequality and support gender equality.

"I commended the government and the Bank of Uganda for their prudent approach to fiscal and monetary policy," she noted, "Continued progress on domestic revenue mobilization will help keep government debt on a sustainable path. Uganda's inflation targeting framework is serving the country well."

Like now, Lagarde visited at a time when the government was desperate for new money. The country trade deficit was soaring, public debt swelling and there was economic slowdown across the region.

Since then, things appear to have gotten worse. Poverty statistics indicate an increase in headcount poverty from 19.7% to 27%. Inequality stands at 40 per cent higher than it was in 1990's. Uganda has suffered a US$ 500 million reduction in foreign direct investments over the last few years.

That is partly why Museveni needs the IMF's seal of approval to access more international debt. Meanwhile, Uganda's debt burden has also continued to rise and is projected to continue rising towards 45% of GDP by 2020, according to the Moody's Investors Service, which downgraded rating of Uganda's economy to B2 from B1 in November 2016.

As he negotiates with the IMF and looks for resources for the new financial year, Kasaija must focus on addressing these challenges and turn around the economy. Many appear unconvinced he is doing that.