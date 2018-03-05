5 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: V-Ball League - UTB Beat IPRC-East to Go Top of the Table

By Damas Sikubwabo

University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) leapfrogged champions Gisagara at the top of national volleyball league table after beating IPRC-East and Kigali Volleyball Club on Saturday at Amahoro stadium.

UTB beat Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and IPRC-East 3-1 respectively to amass 20 points, one ahead of Gisagara, who won 3-2 over APR and their second match against hosts Kirehe was washed off by the afternoon heavy downpour. Kirehe lost to APR 0-3.

In other matches, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) beat former champions University of Kibungo (UNIK) and IPRC-South in straight sets 3-0 respectively, while UNIK overcame IPRC-South 3-1.

UTB lead the table with 20 points, followed by Gisagara with 19 points; while REG are third with 18 points and APR complete the top four on 15 points.

In the women's league, APR beat Ruhango and St Joseph 3-0 to lead the table with 17 points, Ruhango is in second place with 9 points, while Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), who are in Cairo, Egypt for the Africa Club Championship, are third with 6 points and IPRC-Kigali is in fourth place with 3 points.

Saturday

Round four results

KVC 0-3 IPRC-East

IPRC-East 1-3 UTB

KVC 1-3 UTB

Kirehe 0-3 APR

APR 2-3 Gisagara

REG 3-0 UNIK

UNIK 3-1 IPRC-South

REG 3-0 IPRC-South

