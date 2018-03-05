University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) leapfrogged champions Gisagara at the top of national volleyball league table after beating IPRC-East and Kigali Volleyball Club on Saturday at Amahoro stadium.

UTB beat Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and IPRC-East 3-1 respectively to amass 20 points, one ahead of Gisagara, who won 3-2 over APR and their second match against hosts Kirehe was washed off by the afternoon heavy downpour. Kirehe lost to APR 0-3.

In other matches, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) beat former champions University of Kibungo (UNIK) and IPRC-South in straight sets 3-0 respectively, while UNIK overcame IPRC-South 3-1.

UTB lead the table with 20 points, followed by Gisagara with 19 points; while REG are third with 18 points and APR complete the top four on 15 points.

In the women's league, APR beat Ruhango and St Joseph 3-0 to lead the table with 17 points, Ruhango is in second place with 9 points, while Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), who are in Cairo, Egypt for the Africa Club Championship, are third with 6 points and IPRC-Kigali is in fourth place with 3 points.

Saturday

Round four results

KVC 0-3 IPRC-East

IPRC-East 1-3 UTB

KVC 1-3 UTB

Kirehe 0-3 APR

APR 2-3 Gisagara

REG 3-0 UNIK

UNIK 3-1 IPRC-South

REG 3-0 IPRC-South