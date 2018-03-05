Defending Champions Rayon Sports defeated Espoir FC 3-0 to go top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League at Kigali Stadium, yesterday.

Goals from Chris Mbondi and Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana were enough to give the Blues maximum points.

Rayon Sports is now leading the table with 24 points while SC Kiyovu are in second position with 24 points after losing 2-0 against Police on Friday.

Cameroonian new signing, striker Chris Mbondi scored the opening goal in the 40th minute.

Rayon Sports came in the second half looking to get more goals and three minutes into the second half, Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana scored the second goal with a strong header. Mbondi was to seal the win with the third goal in the 90+1 minute, thanks to a wonderful cross from Saddam Nyandwi.

It was a winning start for the new head coach Ivan Mineart.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 24 points same as SC Kiyovu but the eight-time league champions are ahead after beating SC Kiyovu in their last meeting.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali dropped to third position after playing a goalless draw against Mukura on Saturday.

Sunrise beat Musanze 2-0 at Ubworoherane Stadium to jump to fourth place with 22 points. In other matches Marines beat Amagaju 2-1 at Umuganda while Bugesera beat Kirehe 3-1 in Nyamata.

Sunday

Musanze 0-2 Sunrise

Marines 2-1 Amagaju

Rayon 2-0 Espoir FC

Bugesera 3-1 Kirehe

Saturday

AS Kigali 0-0 Mukura

Friday

SC Kiyovu 0-2 Police