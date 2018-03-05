Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to keep off 2022 succession talks and focus more on service delivery.

The DP on Sunday said the country needs to forge a united front.

2022

"The debate of who will get what post in 2022 is not necessary now. Our agenda now as leaders should be to concentrate on fulfilling the pledges we made to the people during the electioneering period," said Mr Ruto.

He spoke during a funds drive in aid of the construction of a Bible college administration block at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Missionary College in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

In a veiled reference to a proposal by Tiaty MP William Kamket to split the presidency into several offices including that of a prime minister, Mr Ruto cautioned leaders against manipulating the Constitution to fit politicians "who are power hungry".

In his proposal, Mr Kamket wants a change in the Constitution that will see the scraping of the office of Deputy President and creation of a powerful Prime Minister, his deputies and a ceremonial president.

In the proposal, the Prime Minister will be an elected member of the National Assembly.

DEVELOPMENT

Mr Ruto, who wants to run for president in 2022, said the country should move away from politics.

"It's immoral and unacceptable to continue putting the country in an election mood. We should not continue manipulating the constitution to fit our political discourse.

"Kenyans have given us the mandate. We should change Kenya through industrialization. That should be our occupation between now and 2022," added the DP.

He urged Jubilee leaders to work together to achieve the current administration's development agenda.

"As Jubilee, we need to work together in ensuring that we deliver our campaign pledges to Kenyans.

"As politicians we are doing injustice to Kenyans who want development, creation of employment to millions of youths who are unemployed as well as providing Kenyans with universal health care," said the DP.

SUPPORT

Leaders, led by former Industrialization minister Henry Kosgey, urged the Kalenjin community to support Mr Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

"As a community the only person we have faith in to become the president of Kenya is Ruto because of his good development track record," said Mr Kosgey

Others who accompanied the DP included Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, his deputy Daniel Chemno, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and MPs William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).

Mr Chepkut said leaders in the region oppose plans to change the Constitution.

"The debate around the change in the Constitution must stop because we were done with the elections last year," said the MP.

He said the region would back the DP in 2022 and urged other Rift Valley leaders, including Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, to shelve their ambitions.

Mr Chepkut also asked the National Cereals and Produce Board to quickly farmers for their deliveries so they can plant early and pay school fees.