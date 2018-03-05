5 March 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Uganda: Biometric Verification of Refugees Introduced to Prevent Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lisa Schlein

The U.N. refugee agency has launched a nationwide biometric verification system in Uganda to make sure data gathered about refugees and asylum seekers is accurate. The UNHCR says this is to ensure assistance reaches those for whom it is intended.

Uganda provides protection to about 1.4 million refugees from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. The government has been praised for its generosity and open-door policy for people fleeing conflict and persecution.

But a major corruption scandal last month, reportedly involving millions of dollars and the exploitation of refugees, has tarnished the country’s image and cast doubt on the credibility of its asylum policy. Four government officials have been suspended and are under investigation.

U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Balloch tells VOA the biometric verification system is important to fix discrepancies in Uganda’s refugee data. He says this new registration process will ensure that the thousands of refugees who are arriving daily in Uganda receive the assistance to which they are entitled.

“The issues that we have conveyed to the government of Uganda, it included allegations of misconduct and fraud and corruption as well," he said. "There were many questions around the credibility of the data, which is in Uganda’s government registration system. The UNHCR used to do registration until 2015 and then Uganda took it upon itself, and since then we have been raising issues."

Earlier this year, Balloch says Uganda’s prime minister accepted UNHCR’s offer to put in place the latest biometric verification system. Registration has begun in the Oruchinga refugee settlement in Uganda’s South-West region, home to thousands of Congolese refugees.

The UNHCR says this massive exercise then will be rolled out to cover more than 30 locations across the rest of the country. It says biometric checks also will be introduced at 180 food distribution sites. The process is expected to be completed by September.

Uganda

But Why Did We End Up With General Kayihura for 12 Years?

Gen Kale Kayihura has finally been sacked, having been police boss for 12-and-a-half years. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.