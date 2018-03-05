Zimbabwe: Good Samaritan Loses Property, Cash

A married woman from Ascot suburb in Gweru allegedly lost a decoder, two cellphones and cash amounting to $146 to a man she had met around 3am while coming from a nightclub and offered him accommodation for the night. The woman's husband was reportedly away in Kwekwe. Terence Kondo (22) of Ascot, Infill Suburb in Gweru, appeared before magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi last week charged with theft.

Kondo, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was remanded out of custody to today for trial continuation. He told the court that he had hired the complainant, Ms Brenda Hwata, for the night and had paid her $10 for her services.

Ms Hwata said she thought Kondo was indeed stranded and in need of accommodation. "I offered him accommodation for the night and charged him $10," she said. "Unfortunately, he stole from me."

It is the State's case that on February 23 this year, at around 3am, Ms Hwata was on her way home from Salaco Night Club in Mtapa suburb when she met Kondo, who insisted on accompanying her home.

When they got to her lodgings, the court heard that Kondo allegedly asked for accommodation for the night and promised to pay her $10.

Ms Hwata allegedly accommodated Kondo before they slept on the same bed since her husband was away in Kwekwe.

The court heard that Ms Hwata allegedly gave Kondo her cellphone so that he could change SIM cards in order to effect the mobile money cash transfer since his phone's battery was flat.

Ms Hwata then allegedly dozed off before the transaction was completed.

Kondo reportedly took advantage of her slumber to make good his escape.