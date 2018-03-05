Photo: SADC

The Zanu PF government must make public the identity of the company printing ballot papers for this year's elections, MDC-T Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a rain-soaked rally in Chinhoyi Sunday, Chamisa said the printing of ballot papers must be transparent to avoid rigging.

As the rains pounded, Chamisa urged followers to go home but they refused, insisting that he addresses them despite the inclement weather.

Obliging, the MDC-T leader challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to "walk the talk" regarding its pledge on free and fair elections.

"We are going to meet Zanu PF and their presidential candidate Mnangagwa and demand that all political parties contesting to be told which company is printing the ballot papers," Chamisa said.

"We are not going to accept to go to an election when the ballot papers are printed by an Israeli company.

"There is no way ED (Mnangagwa) is going to win an election in Zimbabwe, there is no way Zanu PF is going to win an election in Zimbabwe.

Former president Robert Mugabe has also expressed reservations over the prospect of free and fair elections and Chamisa referred to the veteran leader in his address Sunday.

Mugabe resigned under military pressure last November and has been bitterly critical of the successor Mnangagwa administration.

"I know that a disgruntled Mugabe is going to vote for MDC Alliance," Chamisa said Sunday to the delight of his supporters.

He challenged them to honour founding MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai with victory in the elections which are expected between July and August this year.

"There is no another honour that you can give him, besides voting for MDC into next government. We have to win for our late leader," said Chamisa.

Tsvangirai, who had led the MDC-T since formation in 1999, died last month after a long battle against colon cancer.