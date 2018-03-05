5 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Anti-FGM Initiatives Yield Good Outcomes

By Cheji Bakari

Kilindi — THE African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) Health Africa, Tanzania branch, has saved 3070 girls from female genital mutilation (FGM) in Handeni and Kilindi districts, respectively, between 2014 and 2016.

This was revealed by the Resident director of the Non Governmental Organisation, Ms Florence Temu, as an event focused on curbing the ritual, held in Erelai village in Kilindi District's Kiburashi Ward.

She explained that in 2014, AMREF saved 2190 girls from Kilindi District and 880 girls from Handeni District in 2016, adding that through their advocacy initiatives, community awareness on the negative effects of the ritual increased with the passage of time.

Ms Temu ended her remarks on a highly ambitious note; that FGM would be eradicated by the year 2030.

