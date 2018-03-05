5 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian Public Institutions for Award in Rwanda

Stakeholders in government and private sectors, will converge in Kigali, Rwanda in April, at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards to reward excellence and achievement. A statement issued in Lagos and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, has stated.

According to the statement, the gathering will bring together leaders in the public and private sectors with opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on strategies, policies and best practices that will drive more efficient and smarter public services in Africa.

At the event, Nigeria's public agencies, institutions and organisations that have had impact on the populace in meaningful and significant ways will be honoured for their efforts towards the development and growth of the country.

The Conference themed, 'Re-inventing Public Sector for Growth', will engage Africa's top governments' agencies, public servants, investors, advisers and governments' representatives in constructive panel sessions, visionary keynote speeches, structured networking sessions and private breakout discussions that will address challenges, problems and the way forward in making public sector organisations across Africa more vibrant and effective in order to contribute to the development of Africa.

The awards is expected to celebrate innovations as well as changing public perception about the public sector and reinforce its contributions to Africa's development.

According to Naphtal, despite the fact that the public sector has been underrated and discredited for failure and negativity, it still holds a strong path towards economic growth considering the major roles government's agencies play toward nation building, development and prosperity.

