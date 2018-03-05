5 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rukwa RC Infuriated By Premature Pregnancies

By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — THE Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joachim Wangabo has directed District Commissioners to set in motion a process of tracing, arresting and prosecuting pregnant schoolgirls and their parents within 48 hours.

The RC issued the order at a public rally at Legeza Mwendo village in Kalambo District, adding that the move was part of the broader campaign to curb a trend that had assumed critical dimensions.

He explained that 325 schoolgirls had dropped out of school due top pregnancy between 2015 and 2017, thirty three of them being in primary schools; and worse, most of them were aged below 14.

"All 325 cases of pregnant schoolgirls were reported to police stations and the suspects were prosecuted, but they were released over lack of evidence, principally because the girls and their parents defended their children and the culprits," he remarked, adding:

"Some of the impregnated children were merely fourteen years of age; I don't want to hear any more stories related to child mothers.

" The Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr George Kyando, told the 'Daily News ' on the sidelines of the rally that parents were generally bent on protecting the suspects, some of whom were themselves pupils, and others were neighbours

