By Phillip Pasula

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released names of senior national team players to start camp training on Monday, 5th March 2018 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The statement was released by FAM General Secretary, Alfred Gift Gunda.

The list which comprises only local players for now is as follows:

Goalkepers

Charles Thom (Dwangwa United)

Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers)

Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers)

Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers)

John Lanjesi (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers)

Dennis Chembezi (Be Forward Wanderers)

Emmanuel Zoya (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Gomezgani Chirwa (Civil Sporting Club)

Ian Chinyama (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Yamikani Fodya (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Precious Sambani (Be Forward Wanderers)

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Idana (Bullets Reserve)

Alfred Manyozo Junior (Be Forward Wanderers)

Levison Maganizo (Silver Strikers)

Mike Mkwate (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Raffick Namwera (Be Forward Wanderers)

Strikers

Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers)

Chiukepo Msowoya (Nyasa Big Bullets

Patrick Phiri (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Righteous Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Mphatso Phillimon (Silver Strikers)

Fletcher Bandawe (Civil Sporting Club)

Khuda Muyaba (Moyale Barracks)

