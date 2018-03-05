A Chitungwiza woman, who appeared in court last week for bashing her husband and scalding him with porridge, has been sentenced to serve 608 hours of community service. Susan Dhliwayo (37), who assaulted Webster Zacharia (32), appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora facing physical abuse charges.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence, but was convicted because of the overwhelming evidence produced in court.

She was sentenced to 24 months in prison, which were commuted to the 608 hours of community service.

"I have found you guilty of physical abuse and, therefore, I will sentence you to 24 months in prison, with six months wholly suspended for five years if you do not commit another offence," said Mrs Chigodora. "I have suspended 18 months to community service of 608 hours."

Dhliwayo will do her community service at Chaminuka Primary School.

Prosecutor Mr Norman Koropi proved that on February 26, at around 8pm, Zacharia asked his wife to give him back his $8 since he wanted to ferry his sick mother to hospital.

After continued pestering, Dhliwayo took a glass from the kitchen cabinet and stabbed her husband on his right hand.

She also took a pot of hot porridge and poured it on his face.

Zacharia reported the matter to the police, leading to Dhliwayo's arrest.