4 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Eurovision 2018 - Watch Tinashe Makura

Tagged:

Related Topics

Afro-pop sensation Tinashe Makura recently took part in San Marino's 2018 Eurovision song contest with the Zimbabwe-born singer making it to the final eleven in the intense selection system.

The mountainous micro-state's new 1in360 selection process saw people from all over the world submitting their entries with 11 making it to the finals which were held in Slovakia.

Out of those 11 acts, only one was actually from San Marino. Eight of the finalists were from various European countries with Tinashe providing the sole Africa representation.

Jessika Muscat, from Malta, emerged the winner by Tinashe impressed by mixing a bit of Reggae to his feel-good song Free Yourself which added much-needed diversity to the show.

Watch Tinashe's performance.

Zimbabwe

New Political Party Confirms Mugabe Meeting

The National Patriotic Front has just confirmed that its leader Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri met former… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.