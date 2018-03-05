Rwanda: Volkswagen Begins Digital Mobility Concept in Rwanda

Kigali — VOLKSWAGEN (VW) Group South Africa has started its digital mobility concept, Moving Rwanda, in the metropolitan area of the country's capital Kigali.

Partners including German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, SAP, Siemens and Inros Lackner are jointly to implementing the concept.

Moving Rwanda connects the production of Volkswagen cars in Kigali, which will start in the near future, with a shared usage concept as well as with a training initiative for modern professions.

The concept aims at implementing environmentally friendly car sharing models with plans for the utilisation of electric cars as a further future goal.

Germany Federal Minister, Gerd Müller, says they want to provide modern training opportunities for Rwanda's youth.

"By doing that, we provide these young people with future prospects in their home country - as mechanics for fleet maintenance or as software developers. This is a further commitment with respect to the concrete implementation of our Marshallplan with Africa," Müller says.

Currently more than 1 000 specialised and management personnel are being trained and provided advanced vocational training opportunities.

Among others the leading personnel of transport services in African metropolitan areas such as Accra, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Nairobi have been linked up with German experts from the fields of municipalities, the economy and science.

"Having the German Government and other German companies supporting our planned Integrated Mobility Solution for Rwanda is just reward for the team that has been working so hard on turning what was just a dream 18 months ago into a reality," says Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of VW South Africa.