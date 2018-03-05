2 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government Rejects Deal Signed Between DP World and Somaliland

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Deutche welle
Berbera corridor

It has come to the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport's attention an alleged investment agreement between DP World, the state of Somaliland and the Federal Republic of Ethiopia regarding the port of Berbera, in which DP world would hold 51% stake where Ethiopia would acquire 19%.

The Ministry, as a representative of the Federal Government of Somalia on issues regarding ports and marine transport, clarifies that;

1. The Federal Government of Somalia is not party to this so-called investment agreement

2. This so-called agreement is both defective and detrimental to the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity of the country

3. The terms of this deal contravene procedure and are in blatant breach of the Provisional Constitution Somalia.

The Ministry, therefore, considering the above factors declares this deal as non-existent, null and void.

The Federal Government of Somalia welcomes investment and development of trade and infrastructure, but always with strict adherence to the rule of law and procedures set by the government's institutions, and with oversight from the federal parliament.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Blamed in AU Ambush

At least five African Union troops were killed in an ambush in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region Friday by al-Shabab… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.