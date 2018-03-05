Egypt: Sharm El Sheikh International 2nd Film Festival

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Daim and North Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda inaugurated on Saturday the 2nd round of Sharm el Sheikh International Film Festival.
The festival honored late film critic Ali Abou Shadi, director Ali Badrakhan, actresses Leila Elwy and Leila Taher and actor Hassan Hosny.
The seven-day festival is organized under the auspicious of the Culture Ministry, North Sinai governorate and the Tourism Promotion Authority.
Twenty eight countries are participating in the festival in which 68 films will be screened.