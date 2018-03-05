Egypt: Armed Forces - 10 Takfiris Killed in Sinai

The Armed Forces have killed ten takfiris and arrested 245 terrorist suspects and criminals within the course of the Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018 (COS 2018).

The Armed Forces issued on Sunday 4/3/2018 its 14th statement on the outcome of Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018 that was launched on February 9 to fight terrorism in North and Central Sinai and other areas in the Nile Delta and the desert areas west of the Nile Valley.

According to the statement, the Armed Forces destroyed several targets and hideouts of terrorists.

- Air forces destroyed six targets used by terrorists as hideouts and two booby-trapped vehicles.

- As many as 145 hideouts and warehouses in mountainous areas were destroyed.

- An under-ground warehouse containing more than 10,000 liters of fuel was destroyed.

- Twelve vehicles and 28 unlicensed motorbikes were seized and destroyed.

- Thirty nine explosive devices were dismantled.

- Twenty one bango and hashish farms were destroyed and more than 5,000 kg of narcotics were seized.

- Eleven vehicles laden with arms and ammunition were destroyed while attempting to penetrate western borders.

Combat groups of the Armed Forces and Interior Ministry continue operating 609 security patrols and setting up checkpoints across the nation.

The statement reiterated armed forces and police's persistence to eradicate the roots of terrorism and achieve security and stability for the great Egyptian people.