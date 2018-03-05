Eritrea: NRD - Commendable Educational Service

Massawa — The number of schools in the Northern Red Sea region has increased by 9 fold and that 91% of residents of the region have become beneficiaries of educational opportunity, the head of the Ministry of Education branch Teacher Reshid Mehammed-Osman indicated.

Mr. Reshid pointed out that before independence educational services were limited to certain areas and that thanks to the effort the government of Eritrea has been exerting to ensure equitable educational services in the country, currently there are 305 educational institutions ranging from preschool to secondary schools in the region.

Indicating that the increase of the number of schools has direct impact on the number of students school enrolment, Mr. Reshid stated that the number of students school enrolment has increased from 6 thousand to 51 thousand and that female enrolment is encouraging.

Regarding the effort exerted to eradicate illiteracy, the number of adult education stations has increases from ---- to 2500 and that commendable achievement is being registered, Mr. Reshid said that 111 students that eradicated illiteracy through adult education program have continued their education and graduated with certificates, diplomas and degrees. He also pointed out that 65 of them are working as teachers.

However, stating that 95% of the participants of adult education are females, Mr. Rashid called for integrated effort to increase the number of male participants.

Underscoring that the level of societal awareness on education is increasing, Mr. Reshid stated that in Arareb, Adobha sub zone, new academic calendar that extends from June to January has been introduced.

Indicating that geographic location and climate, remoteness of schools, lack of regrouping of villages, obsolescence of schools, and lack of adequate classrooms among others are the major challenges; Mr. Rashid said that enhanced effort is being exerted to alleviate the problems.

Mr. Reshid Mehammed-Osman reiterated that the boarding schools in Nakfa, as well as the semi boarding schools in Kedhat, Drit, Himbol and Zero are providing significant services to students from remote areas and disadvantaged, called for the timely introduction of digital libraries in the region.