3 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Troops Retake Balad Town From Al-Shabaab Militants

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somali National Army (SNA) recaptured Balad town north of Mogadishu after a brief takeover by the militant group, Al-Shabaab.

Mahad Osman, former Information Minister, and current Member of Parliament from Hirshabelle State confirmed to Radio Shabelle the capture of the town.

"I have the report of two civilians killed, a computer school burnt down, a Balad radio station looted and a community leader's vehicle was also burned down. There was heavy fighting between Somali National Army and the militants today," Osman said.

He did not disclose the number of SNA casualties.

Balad residents told Media that they saw mini-bus carrying wounded people to Jowhar town.

Al-Shabaab militants overran Balad town which is located about 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu in the mid-morning attack, taking control from government forces.

The insurgents later confirmed through its affiliated websites that they were in full control of the town.

When militants took over the city on Friday morning they directly went towards the radio station premises, besieged and looted all the equipment including the radio transmitter and all computers in the building.

Islow said the extremists also ransacked the archive of the radio station and destroyed most of the broadcasting equipment.

Radio Balad was the only community radio station in the city and the residents will have no access to important news and entertainment they were used to.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Blamed in AU Ambush

At least five African Union troops were killed in an ambush in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region Friday by al-Shabab… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.