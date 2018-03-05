Egypt: PM to Chair Governors' Council Meeting

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail will chair on Sunday 4/3/2018 a meeting of the governors' council to follow up the implementation of development projects in the country.

The meeting will be attended by the ministers of housing, local development, education and transport.

They will also probe the removal of encroachments on state-owned lands and measures taken to legalize the statuses of churches in some governorates.

The governors' council convenes once a month to solve issues arising between ministries and governorates.