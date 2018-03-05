4 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Hopes Huawei to Expand Operation in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed on Saturday 3/3/2018 hope that Huawei Egypt would expand its activities and operations in the country.

Sisi's remarks came during a meeting with Huawei CEO Guo Ping, CEO of Huawei Egypt Terry Liu and Minister of Communication Yasser el Qadi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi's desire comes amid Egypt's tendency to develop its information technology sector, and the digital transform in different industrial sectors.

Ping stressed Huawei was keen on boosting cooperation with the Egyptian government in the coming period in the light of the growing economic growth in Egypt and the mega national projects being conducted in various fields.

He hailed the advantages the communication and information technology sector enjoys in Egypt and the government's efforts in this regard.

Ping expounded to Sisi the Huawei's international center for technical support, which employed 300 of youths, and planned to be increased its workforce to 1000.

Huawei plans to establish another center to provide the technical support for Africa and Middle East, Ping said, adding that Egypt was chosen as a regional base due the company's confidence in the country's investment climate.

