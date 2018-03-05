Gambia: Veteran Football Administrator Omar Sey Passes Away

Gambian football has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of veteran administrator, Omar Sey. He passed away on Friday, 2 March 2018 in Banjul. He was 77.

Upon hearing the shock news, CAF President Ahmad expressed sadness at the demise of "a legend of football administration on the continent".

A man of many parts, Sey served in various capacities both in his native Gambia and on the international front. A member of the CAF Executive Committee between 1976 and 1990, he was also until 2017 a member of the CAF Interclubs Committee. Previously, he served on the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations and also chaired the CAF Referees' Committee.

A pioneer football referee in his homeland, he was the first Gambian referee selected for a major continental championship - 1978 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana. His administrative prowess saw him soar from General Secretary to president of the now Gambia Football Federation (GFF). Sey also served on a number of FIFA Committees.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, the height of his career was his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs in his native Gambia from 1987 to 1994.

As a tribute, the GFF has called off all league matches scheduled for Friday, 2 March 2018 in his honour.

"With a heavy heart, Omar Sey's death is the saddest news for Gambian football.

"In respect and consideration of the contribution he has made to football development in The Gambia in particular, and Africa and the world in general, the GFF has called off all its league matches that were scheduled to play today," GFF president, Lamin Kaba Bajo said in a statement.