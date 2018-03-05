Somalia: Somali Pirates Set to Return Home From India

At least 80 Somali nationals released from Indian jails are expected to arrive in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday.

Speaking to VOA Somali Service, Somalia's Ambassador to Oman, Abdirisak Farah Ali has confirmed the return of the Somali citizens held for years over piracy-related charges.

Ali added that the release of the Somalis came following a prisoner exchange pact signed by Somali Federal Government and India in August, last year.

They were among Somali pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in separate anti-piracy operations off Somalia coast.

Last January, the Federal Government of Somalia welcomed home 41 nationals who had been in Indian jails for years on arrival at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulla International airport.

Somalia Government has been trying to recover Somali nationals who were held foreign prisons. In July 2017, the Ethiopian government released more than 100 Somali prisoners from their jails following an agreement signed between the two governments.