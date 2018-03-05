Africa: AU Human Rights Delegation Concludes Assessment Mission

A high-level human rights delegation from the African Union Commission has concluded a four-day visit to Somalia to assess the compliance of the African Union Mission with international human rights and humanitarian law as well as conduct and discipline standards.

Led by Dr. Solomon Ayele Dersso, Commissioner of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), the three-member delegation comprised two officers from Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD).

During the visit, the team held a series of meetings with the top leadership of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the various relevant structures of the Mission and key AMISOM partners.

The discussions focused on best practices and lessons learned in relation to AMISOM's experience with respect to compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law as well as accepted international norms of conduct and discipline.

The assessment also addressed all aspects of compliance, from preventive measures, monitoring and reporting on human rights situations and violations, to ways that AMISOM and the African Union Commission have been responding to allegations of violations.

The exercise is part of the African Union Commission's plan to enhance its compliance framework and aligns it with the operationalization of the Peace Fund, wider reform of the Union and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2320, which focuses on cost sharing and enhanced cooperation between the UN and the AU.