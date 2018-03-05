Liberia: President Weah Receives New Chinese Ambassador to Liberia

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has received the Letters of Credence of the new Chinese Ambassador accredited to Liberia, H.E. Ambassador Fu Jijun.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah received in audience Ambassador Fu Jijun on Friday, March 2, 2018 in the Cabinet Room of the Foreign Ministry in Monrovia.

President Weah commended the Government of the People's Republic of China for its continued support to Liberia over the years, especially their contributions during the Ebola outbreak and re-emphasized Liberia's commitment in adhering to the One China Policy.

He thanked the new Chinese Ambassador and people of China for the longstanding partnership and stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral relationship and cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Fu Jijun used the occasion to convey the sincere greetings and felicitations on behalf of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping and underscored China's commitment to Liberia's progress.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Findley, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, the Chief of Protocol of the Republic of Liberia, among others.