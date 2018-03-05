Liberian Students to Participate in International Robotic Competition

Photo: FrontPageAfrica

Eight students from Grand Bassa County under the Nyonblee Cares Foundation will leave Liberia for the United States of America in April of this year to participate in a robotic competition.

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — Eight students from Grand Bassa County under the Nyonblee Cares Foundation will leave Liberia for the United States of America in April of this year to participate in a robotic competition.

Their trip will be the second batch of students from Liberia to have participated in the competition.

As part of preparation to the trip, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF) over the weekend featured the work implemented by Wahjay-STEM at the World Wide Mission Academy on March 2nd, at Fair the Ground, Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The Buchanan event was intended to raise additional funding for the students second international trip to the USA to participate in the competition.

At the fund raising event the students demonstrated their competence in spelling, vocabulary, public speaking, computer coding, and teamwork.

Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence is the brain behind the secess stories of these students and she tells FPA that: "Our Wahjay-STEM board is truly honored for the support provided to implement robotics curriculum at the World Wide Mission Academy via NCF and cannot wait for the second international competition that will be held Louisville, KY in April 2018!

"We are currently making plans to partner with another school for the next school year. Instead of an additional 600 students, we will add 25 because of some operational deficiencies that need to be overcome in the new school."

"We want to show Liberia what a standardized curriculum in robotics can do for Liberia's children, Senator Karnga told the audience.

While in ken Turkey the students will participate I a robotic competition that will see students from USA, China, Korea, Canada and other developed and developing countries.

The Bassa County Lawmaker said, taking introducing the program was her way to help standardize education in Liberia especially at a time when education was being described by former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as a mess.

What your saw the students do today is branded in the school's curriculum.

The important thing about this program is that the children have toy but they don't how to put these toys together and what is different is that this help them built their own machine and that is how people grow up with innovation to build cars, trains, planes and other moveable machines we used.