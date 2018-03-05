South Africa: Blitzboks Drawn With NZ for Canada Sevens

The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool D alongside New Zealand, Scotland and Russia for this weekend's Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

The draw for the event at BC Place was made on Sunday after the conclusion of the USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

The Springbok Sevens side finished fourth in Las Vegas after losing 26-22 to Fiji in the bronze final.

Despite a disappointing finish in Las Vegas, the Blitzboks extended their overall lead in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

They are now 10 points clear of second-placed New Zealand.

Source: Sport24