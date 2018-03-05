South Africa: All the Winners At the 2018 Oscars

The winners for the 90th annual Academy Awards have been announced during a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture The Shape of Water

Best Actor Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Best Actress Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Directing Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Adapted Screenplay Call Me By Your Name Best Original Screenplay Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Cinematography Blade Runner: 2049

Best Original Score The Shape of Water

Best Original Song Remember Me, Coco

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Darkest Hour

Best Costume Design Phantom Thread

Best Documentary Feature Icarus

Best Sound Editing Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing Dunkirk

Best Production Design The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film A Fantastic Woman

Best Animated Short Film Dear Basketball

Best Animated Feature Film Coco

Best Visual Effects Blade Runner: 2049

Best Film Editing Dunkirk

Best Documentary Short Subject Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Best Live Action Short The Silent Child

