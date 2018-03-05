South Africa: All the Winners At the 2018 Oscars

The winners for the 90th annual Academy Awards have been announced during a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture The Shape of Water
Best Actor Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Best Actress Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Directing Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Adapted Screenplay Call Me By Your Name Best Original Screenplay Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Cinematography Blade Runner: 2049
Best Original Score The Shape of Water
Best Original Song Remember Me, Coco
Best Makeup and Hairstyling Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design Phantom Thread
Best Documentary Feature Icarus
Best Sound Editing Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing Dunkirk
Best Production Design The Shape of Water
Best Foreign Language Film A Fantastic Woman
Best Animated Short Film Dear Basketball
Best Animated Feature Film Coco
Best Visual Effects Blade Runner: 2049
Best Film Editing Dunkirk
Best Documentary Short Subject Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Best Live Action Short The Silent Child
Source: Channel24 Movies