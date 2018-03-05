3 March 2018

Eritrea: Seminar On Migrating Armyworms

Asmara — The Agriculture and Land Department in the Central region organized a seminar on 01 March with a view to increase the understanding of agricultural experts on the migrating armyworms that are ravaging more than 20 African countries.

The head of Seeds Control, Ms. Haimanot Embaye indicated that the armyworms attack mainly corn and other cereals and plants and unless controlled on time it will have devastating effect on crops.

Mr. Asrat Haile, head of Seed Development, pointed out that the armyworms are native to Americas and arrived in Africa through the shipment of maize. Mr. Asrat reiterated that the uniqueness of the armyworm is that it proves resistant to most chemicals and survives not only on the leaves of maize but also tunnels directly into maize.

The G. D. of Agriculture and Land in the Central region, Mr. Hailemicael Eyob stated that the armyworms have already been detected in neighboring countries and called on agricultural experts and farmers to raise their understanding on the devastating effect of the pests and become vigilant on detecting its prevalence. He also called agricultural experts and farmers to immediately report to the Ministry of Agriculture upon observing unique type of pest.

