3 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Forestation Activity

Keren — The head of Development of Keren city Mr. Melake Hidru stated that commendable forestation activities have been conducted in the city with the objective of grooming the city and ensuring the continuity of trees.

Stating that the forestation campaign aimed at redressing the environment was conducted by the collaboration of residents and concerned institutions, Mr. Melake said that the committee established in 2004 to monitor and coordinate forestation activities has exerted effective work. He also stated that hundreds of trees planted throughout the city are in good condition

Indicating the committee of Keren city development had no nursery center of its own and was facing problem of getting tree seedlings, Mr. Melake notified that thanks to the coordinated effort exerted by concerned institutions, today a tree seedlings' nursery is implemented and commendable activity is being exerted.

Finally, Mr. Melake stating that effort will be made to groom the trees already grown, called on residents to enhance contribution in protecting the trees and in forestation activities.

Read the original article on Shabait.

