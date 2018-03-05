Eritrea: Actress Tiffany Haddish Stuns in Eritrean Attire at Oscars

Photo: ABC Network/Twitter

Screenshot of Tiffany Haddish's dress

Cape Town — Popular actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish stole the show at the Oscars red carpet wearing a traditional Eritrean dress.

The cream gown with fitted bodice and full skirt, with black-and-gold embroidery was a tribute to her late father.

According to People, the actress said that her father had said, "one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I'm honoring my fellow Eritreans".

Earlier this year in January, the Haddish traveled to Eritrea to meet her relatives and to bury her father's remains. In an interview on Eritrean television, Haddish described the experience as "amazing" and talked about eating the injera flatbread and touring historic sites and cities including the Red Sea port city of Massawa.

Last year, the actress became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live in its 43 seasons.