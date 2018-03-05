5 March 2018

allAfrica.com

Eritrea: Actress Tiffany Haddish Stuns in Eritrean Attire at Oscars

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: ABC Network/Twitter
Screenshot of Tiffany Haddish's dress
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Popular actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish stole the show at the Oscars red carpet wearing a traditional Eritrean dress.

The cream gown with fitted bodice and full skirt, with black-and-gold embroidery was a tribute to her late father.

According to People, the actress said that her father had said, "one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I'm honoring my fellow Eritreans".

Earlier this year in January, the Haddish traveled to Eritrea to meet her relatives and to bury her father's remains. In an interview on Eritrean television, Haddish described the experience as "amazing" and talked about eating the injera flatbread and touring historic sites and cities including the Red Sea port city of Massawa.

Last year, the actress became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live in its 43 seasons.

Eritrea

Seminar On Prevention of Harmful Practices

A seminar was organized in Mendefera on 02 March with the objective of eradicating the harmful practices that have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.