3 March 2018

Radio France Internationale

Cote d'Ivoire: Sprinters Ahouré and Ta Lou Claim Gold and Silver in 60m At World Indoor Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Myers

Murielle Ahouré choked back the tears on Friday night after dedicating her gold medal at the world indoor athletics championships to her late father. Ahouré, who had twice won silver at the competition, clocked 6.97 seconds to take the honours ahead of her Ivorian compatriot Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji claimed the bronze.

It was not only a first world indoor gold for Cote d'Ivoire but also the first time an African sprinter, male or female, has won the 60m title.

Ahouré said: "I knew he was watching from up there. I was talking to him before the race, saying: 'Please Dad help me in the race.' I couldn't get a gold medal when he was alive."

The 30-year-old added: "It was difficult when he was sick. I battled depression and I couldn't get out of bed. I know last year at the world outdoor championships in London I wasn't there mentally but I've been able to go through the grieving process and I'm in a much better place. I can talk about my dad without bursting into tears.

"I was talking to him all day, saying: 'Papa I'm on the line here, I just need you to carry me through.'"

Jamaica's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson was fourth and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, the two-time world outdoor 200m champion, fifth in a field that had no representatives from the United States for the first time in indoor history.

"It's huge for Cote d'Ivoire to get gold and silver," Ahouré added. "I know they're going crazy back home. Cote d'Ivoire is on top. We're so happy and hopefully soon we'll be able to take over the whole podium!"

Cote d'Ivoire

Finance Minister Heads to Abidjan to Take Part in AfDB Governors' Meeting

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi left Sunday for Abidjan, the capital of the… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.