Tunisia: Municipal Elections - 106 Rejected Lists

Some 106 candidate lists to the municipal elections have been rejected by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), that is 4.5% of the total number of lists, announced Saturday ISIE President Mohamed Tlili Mansri.

"Seven lists were rejected for non-compliance with the principle of parity while 99 other candidates were rejected for other reasons," said Mansri shortly before the start of a press conference to announce the preliminary results of the retained lists.

ISIE member Anis Jarboui told TAP on the phone that the increase in the number of rejected lists is due to the non-compliance with the principle of horizontal parity, adding that further details about this issue will be provided by the ISIE President.