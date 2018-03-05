South Africa: Pirates Sail Over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvo Memela became a hero from the bench when his two goals fired his side to a 3-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Memela scored his first goal 17 seconds after coming on as a halftime substitute, before putting the game beyond reasonable doubt on 74 minutes.

Pirates were first to draw blood when Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring after 21 minutes, before Leonardo Castro levelled matters eight minutes later for Amakhosi.

As always, the contest started on a promising note with the Chiefs' Siphiwe Tshabalala, Leonardo Castro and the young Wiseman Meyiwa making their presence felt. The trio was so impressive that the first opportunity Chiefs got, which was expertly blocked by Pirates defender Gladwin Shitolo, came from Tshabalala.

Good play from the Pirates left flank by Innocent Maela led to a cross that was cleared by Daniel Cardoso.

The ball fell kindly for the Buccaneers' Thembinkosi Lorch on the 29th minute, who produced the most deft of first half touches, killing it and two Chiefs defenders at the same time, before threading it in Itumeleng Khune's goal, giving Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Chiefs pushed hard to level matters and their break came when Pirates conceded a foul not far from the Chiefs danger area. Tshabalala lined up a free-kick with his left, which Castro expertly nodded to beat Siyabonga Mpontshane in Pirates goals to make it 1-1.

Chiefs laboured to calm the game down, while Pirates still pushed for another lead.

Ghanaian international, Bernard Morrison came close with a volley from a Shitolo cross, but Khune sprung up in time to make the save.

The two teams went into the break deadlocked, and if there were harsh words that were said in the dressing room, it was those of Pirates coach Milutin Sredejovic and his substitution that made an immediate impact.

Memela, who has been Pirates form player of late, took Morrison's place at half time and scored to make it 2-1 with just 17 seconds on the field. At that time, Pirates were growing more in belief, and when the opportunity for a third goal came, no Chiefs fan believed it. The move came down the right flank where right back Ntsikelelo Nyauza beat two Chiefs defenders including Cardoso, before threading the ball to Justin Shonga. The young Zambian striker, who is fast becoming a fan favourite at Pirates laid a pass to Memela, who tapped in to complete his brace.

Chiefs tried coming back into the game bringing on the experienced Bernard Parker, but even his attempts could not do anything to trouble Mpontshane in Pirates goals.

Even with two minutes left, Pirates still looked threatening as debutant striker Augustine Mulenga released Mthokoziso Dube, whose fine strike was tipped for a corner by Khune.

In the end, Pirates took a 3-1 win that saw them reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of the table to four points with just seven matches remaining.