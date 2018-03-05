5 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Admitted in Hospital

By Daniel Mjema

Moshi — The Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe is unwell.

He has been rushed to the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) Referral Hospital in Moshi over undisclosed health complications.

As such, he has been unable to accompany his fellow Chadema top leaders for interrogations at the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station over the party's role in the Friday, February 16, demos.

Mr Mbowe, who doubles as leader of opposition in Parliament, was spotted at the KCMC Hospital at around 8:00pm yesterday (Sunday) and sources say he was subjected to an oxygen support machine.

Chadema leaders remained tightlipped on the subject.

The party's regional secretary for Kilimanjaro, Mr Basil Lema said it was true that Mr Mbowe had been admitted at the KCMC Hospital, noting however that the details for the sickness remained a secret between the patient and the doctor.

"It is true that his health deteriorated yesterday and we rushed him to the KCMC Hospital where doctors had subjected him to an oxygen support machine in order to stabilize his situation. Later, the machine was removed after his health had improved," he said.

