4 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Water Crisis in El Malha, North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Malha — El Malha in the northern part of North Darfur is suffering from thirst after the water supply was cut-off in many places in the locality. Many places in the state are experiencing severe water shortages because of the shortage of fuel.

"The water pumps in the water wells stopped working because of the fuel crisis in the state," an angry resident told Radio Dabanga.

"The Water Department of El Malha has doubled the price for a barrel of water at a water well. Instead of SDG 2.50 we now pay SDG 5 - while often there is no water pumped at all," the source said.

"The commercial prices of water are soaring. They ask SDG 50 ($ 2.80*) for a barrel of water here in Kenana."

He attributed the crisis to the skyrocketing prices of fuel and spare parts for the pumps. "A barrel of petrol currently costs SDG 1,700 ($ 94) at the black market.

"We don't know what to do if the crisis continues into the hot summer months," he said.

El Fasher

The capital of North Darfur is suffering from a shortage of drinking water as well. Local MPs urged the state authorities a week ago "to urgently develop plans" to solve the acute water crisis, "especially that the summer is approaching".

The head of the North Darfur Drinking Water Department attributed the water shortage to fluctuations in the power supply "that negatively affects the flow of water to the city".

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Sudan

Speaker Meets Leaders of Political Forces and Native Administration , CSOs in Kassala

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has reiterated that the visit of the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.