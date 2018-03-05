Sudan: Govt. Militia Beat, Rob Residents of South Darfur Camp

Gireida / Nierteti — A number of people were injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Gireida camp for the displaced on Wednesday. Herders robbed villagers in Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a resident of the Gireida camp for the displaced in South Darfur said that a force of RSF militiamen in five vehicles stormed the camp on Wednesday evening.

"They searched for Adamo Adam, Ageel Mousa, and Mousa Mosbil. When they did not find them at home, they asked their relatives and neighbours about their whereabouts, and severely beat them with their rifle butts and sticks," he said.

"Some people were seriously injured, in particular Sawarin Adam Osman, who had to be transferred to Gireida Hospital in critical condition."

The source said that the attackers stole SDG 23,000 ($ 1,270*) cash from the house of trader Adamo Adam, and a number of mobile telephones from the displaced.

He added that they filed a complaint with the police of Gireida.

Herders

A group of militant herdsmen intercepted a number of villagers north of Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

"We were on our way home in Jebel Marra, after shopping at Nierteti Market, when the janjaweed stopped us and beat us with their whips," one of the victims reported. "They then took all the foodstuffs we bought, our mobile phones and our money."

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)