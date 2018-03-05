4 March 2018

Somalia: Al Shabaab Fires Mortars At Amisom Base in Lower Shabelle Region

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab militants have fired several mortar rounds at a military base belonging to African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] in Lower Shabelle region.

Residents in Lanta-Buro locality told Radio Shabelle on the phone that they woke up to heavy mortar shelling at AMISOM camp by Al Shabaab from nearby area last night.

AMISOM forces were reported to have responded to the attack with similar mortars against Al Shabaab. There were no reports of casualties on both sides as result of the overnight shelling.

Al Shabaab has recently intensified its attacks against the UN-backed Somalia's Federal Government and the African Union troops in the country.

Despite losing swathes of ground, the militant group is capable of carrying out deadly assaults, including car bombings in the capital and other government-controlled towns.

