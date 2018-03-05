The family of the Zimbabwean nurse who worked at a South African hospital where the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai was hospitalised, suspects her alleged murder was linked to her photograph with the politician in his final days.

Ms Nomsa Ncube, who worked at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) in Johannesburg where Mr Tsvangirai was hospitalised, came under the spotlight when a picture of her posing next to the ailing politician during his final days went viral on social media.

Prior to her death, a complaint against her had been filed with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) by a fellow nurse who wanted her disciplined for misconduct.

Ms Ncube's body was reportedly discovered in a pool of blood by her Grade Three daughter at their flat in Johannesburg on February 18, four days after the former Prime Minister's death.

When our Bulawayo Bureau contacted Mrs Ncube's brother Absolom, he said they expected her body in the country last night ahead of burial today.

"I can't say anything because we haven't been told anything yet," he said. "We don't know what happened and we are just gathered here waiting for the body that is on its way from South Africa and we lay her to rest. That's it."

Ms Ncube, a former sister-in-charge at Nkayi District Hospital, is said to have left the country for South Africa in 2008.

A relative who preferred anonymity said Ms Ncube's daughter discovered her mother's body when she woke up on February 18.

"It is alleged that a neighbour heard Nomsa's child screaming and shouting for help in her flat," said the relative. "When neighbours went to investigate, they found her dead in a pool of blood. We suspect that she was killed, but we are not sure who may have done it."

The relative said they hoped the police investigations will lead to the arrest of the murderers and probably establish the motive.

The source said the family was disappointed that no-one from Mr Tsvangirai family or the MDC-T party had visited or contacted the family following their daughter's death, yet she was taking care of the late MDC-leader while in hospital.