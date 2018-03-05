3 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sowe Rescues Title-Chasing Club With Brilliant Peppering Two Goals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Bulgarian outfit Kekusi had their stars to thank after almost getting scored thrice by Gambia international Ali Sowe.

Sowe has been on top form lately for table-toppers Skenderbeu Korce having initially endured a brief goal-duck.

Fortunes though changed for the former Gambia U-20 goal-getter when he turned on the style yesterday afternoon by leading his club's come-from-behind to force a final 2-2 draw in a league game.

Ali, on loan from Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona until end of the current campaign, first halved the deficit to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute after Kukesi led in the first-half.

As the hosts moved heaven and earth to defend a now fragile lead, amid pressure from Skednerbeu, the scorpion capitalised on a defence howler to slot home his second of the day as his season goal tally soared to eight.

The 23-year-old is sweating to convince Chievo's coach that he's worth the keep for the next season's Serie A and hopes his goals walk the talk for him.

Gambia

Kuyateh Eyeing Third Cotm Award in a Row

Sulayman Kuyateh could be in for a third coach of the month award in a row after winning it the previous two months. Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.