Gambia: Sowe Rescues Title-Chasing Club With Brilliant Peppering Two Goals

Bulgarian outfit Kekusi had their stars to thank after almost getting scored thrice by Gambia international Ali Sowe.

Sowe has been on top form lately for table-toppers Skenderbeu Korce having initially endured a brief goal-duck.

Fortunes though changed for the former Gambia U-20 goal-getter when he turned on the style yesterday afternoon by leading his club's come-from-behind to force a final 2-2 draw in a league game.

Ali, on loan from Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona until end of the current campaign, first halved the deficit to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute after Kukesi led in the first-half.

As the hosts moved heaven and earth to defend a now fragile lead, amid pressure from Skednerbeu, the scorpion capitalised on a defence howler to slot home his second of the day as his season goal tally soared to eight.

The 23-year-old is sweating to convince Chievo's coach that he's worth the keep for the next season's Serie A and hopes his goals walk the talk for him.