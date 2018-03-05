Gambia: Pa Modou Plotting for Second Swiss Cup, Reaches Finals

Pa Modou Jagne has his eyes on scooping the Swiss Cup for a second time having first secured it while at former side FC Sion.

Jagne's FC Zurich swaggered past Grasshopper FC on a 2-1 win to set up a thrilling cup final with current table-toppers Young Boys scheduled for May 26th, 2017.

The 28-year-old was involved in the game and ran to the fans to celebrate after the final whistle.

Capable of fielding as a centre-back in a three-man defence, the left-sided defender has been a part of Zurich cup campaign from get-set go.

Valued in the region of a million euros in the transfer market, the Gambian captain in the win over Morocco's CHAN outfit, has three months to run down his contract after moving from FC Sion at beginning of this on-going session.

Zurich is seated fourth in the ten-team Swiss Super League with twenty-three games gone.