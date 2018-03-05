Gambia: Scorpions' Forward Sillah in Running Player-of-the-Month

2 March 2018 - Gambia international Ousman Sillah has been nominated for the star player of the month for February in the country's second tier.

Sillah, who'd represented Gambia at all youth levels, is one of senior players of a current Wallidan outfit fighting to win back promotion to the top tier.

Huge and a physical presence in the box, Ousman has been all through an invaluable for one of Gambia's oldest and most decorated clubs.

He's being competed against by Modou Chorr and Abdourahman Jallow of Young Africans FC and Lions of Banjul respectively.

His coach Foday Bah, also has his hat in the ring for the coach of the month category. The awards is based on performances of athletes the past twenty-eight days.