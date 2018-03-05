3 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Barca Wonder-Kid Manneh Debuts in Bulgaria's Top Tier

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia sensation Alasana Manneh recently marked his first appearance for on-loan club Etar FK in the Bulgaria Premier League.

The midfielder broke into the first team in his second cap for the side after coming off the bench on his debut match.

Manneh made it from start over the weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Beroe but later got subbed out in the 61st minute.

Etar, seated second-from-bottom in the league, have raked up just nineteen points in twenty-two league duels

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder joins on transfer deadline day from Barcelona's B-team after terminating his initial season-long loan at Spanish third tier side CE Sabadell.

A member of the Scorpions experimental side that sashayed over Morocco's CHAN team in a friendly match in November, the Gambian was a sensation with Barca's reserves.

His strides there prompted his sending away to Sabadell where he ironically had his playing time limited to just two appearances with a single goal.

A one-time trialist at Schalke 04, Manneh now eyes for a drastic in his previous paltry return of games.

Gambia

Kuyateh Eyeing Third Cotm Award in a Row

Sulayman Kuyateh could be in for a third coach of the month award in a row after winning it the previous two months. Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.