3 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Kuyateh Eyeing Third Cotm Award in a Row

By Sulayman Bah

Sulayman Kuyateh could be in for a third coach of the month award in a row after winning it the previous two months.

The erstwhile Brikama United coach is a on a terrific glide in the Gambian Premier League with Gamtel Football Club's performances a glaring testament.

The telecom giant's change of fortunes is credited to Kuyateh's arrival this season after quitting home town club Brikama United to sign a two-year deal with the capital-based outfit.

Prior to his acquisition, Gamtel were grappling to find their feet following the departure for Tapha Manneh who left the country's shores to ink a deal with Liberia's Liscr FC.

The void created by his exit had been difficult to fill as the side nearly sunk, dramatically escaping the clutches of demotion only in the final moments of the 2016 league term.

However, Sulayman's signature had seen the outfit on an upward trajectory, as they headline the Gambian top tier.

It's for his exploits that earned him the December and January coach of the month (COTM) gongs and is on the brink of sweeping it for a third time. He must however fend off keen competition from Gambia Ports Authority's veteran Alagie Sarr as well as his replacement at Brikama United, Modou Lamin Nyassi.

In the other categories, Kuyateh's key forward Babucarr Cherno Jallow is also vying for the player of the month and is being rivaled by Habibou Mendy of Brikama United and Ports' Alagie Nyabally.

