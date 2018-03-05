4 March 2018

Confederation of African Football

Rwanda/South Africa: Sundowns Arrive in Kigali for Rayon Test

Former Africa champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa arrived in Kigali on Saturday, ahead of Wednesday's 1/16th round first leg clash against Rwanda champions, Rayon Sports.

The 42-member delegation landed in the Rwanda capital in the early hours of Saturday to fine-tune preparations for the crucial match.

Sundowns, 2016 winners, will be seeking to get the best out of the away first-leg encounter, and are buoyed by a 3-1 win over Amazulu in the South African Premier Soccer League 24-hours before emplaning for Rwanda.

The Brazilians will train at the Mumena Stadium to gauge their readiness for the encounter.

In the Sundowns squad are familiar faces including captain Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango, Percy Tau, Khama Billiat and Jeremy Brockie.

Meanwhile, Rayon who edged Lydia Ludic of Burundi at the preliminary round with a 2-1 aggregate will be without central defender Thierry Manzi, who is suspended for the tie. Manzi was cautioned in both legs of the previous round clash against Lydia Ludic last month.

The return leg will take place on Sunday, 18 March 2018 in Pretoria with the winner qualifying for the lucrative group stage.

Fixtures

Tuesday, 6 March 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Mounana (Gabon)

Horoya (Guinea) vs Generation Foot (Senegal)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Township Rollers (Botswana)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs Plateau United (Nigeria)

Wednesday, 7 March 2018

Saint George (Ethiopia) vs KCCA (Uganda)

Zanaco (Zambia) vs Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) vs Williamsville AC (Cote d'Ivoire)

Aduana (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

MFM (Nigeria) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

AS Togo (Togo) vs El Hilal (Sudan)

Zesco (Zambia) vs ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs UD Songo (Mozambique)

Difaa Hassan (Morocco) vs AS Vita (DR Congo)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Bidvest (South Africa)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

