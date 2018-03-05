4 March 2018

Confederation of African Football

Africa: Yanga Wary of Giant-Killers Township Rollers

Tanzania champions, Young Africans expect a tough test from unfancied Botswana side, Township Rollers, when the two sides lock horns in the 1/16th round first leg on Tuesday, 6 March 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga as they are fondly called edged Seychellois champions, Saint Louis to reach this stage, whilst Rollers masterminded one of the biggest upsets, seeing off Sudanese giants, Al Merreikh, at the preliminary round.

Ahead of the clash, midfielder Pato Ngonyani is very much aware of the depth of the Rollers squad, and has called for a cautious approach.

"They are a good team. We have seen some clips of their games, and they play well. They have a good record in Botswana, so we expect a tough game," said Ngonyani, who tasted action in both legs against Saint Louis.

"We need to be very tactical and work towards victory. The first game is important for us because we will play at home and we have to score more goals to make the second leg a mere formality," he added.

On his part, Yanga coach George Lwandamina insist his charges are ready for the first part of the contest with Rollers, adding he expects to get the best out of his players in their quest for a convincing result.

"We don't need any special training. As always, I prepare my team for tough games and they are in good shape to play against Rollers," said the Zambia-born trainer.

Lwandamina has lauded right back, Hassan Kessy and forward, Pius Buswita for their improved form in recent times, with the duo netting three goals and setting two others in the last three games.

"I need each player to play his best; Kessy and Buswita have played well, but all the players are working hard to win games. I need to get the best from each player," said Lwandamina.

Meanwhile, Kessy has charged his colleagues to play above themselves whilst urging the supporters to rally behind the team.

"Our supporters are expected to come in their numbers to boost our morale. We need to win by a respectable score line to be in good position to progress to the next round," Kessy concluded.

Fixtures

Tuesday, 6 March 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Mounana (Gabon)

Horoya (Guinea) vs Generation Foot (Senegal)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Township Rollers (Botswana)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs Plateau United (Nigeria)

Wednesday, 7 March 2018

Saint George (Ethiopia) vs KCCA (Uganda)

Zanaco (Zambia) vs Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) vs Williamsville AC (Cote d'Ivoire)

Aduana (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

MFM (Nigeria) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

AS Togo (Togo) vs El Hilal (Sudan)

Zesco (Zambia) vs ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs UD Songo (Mozambique)

Difaa Hassan (Morocco) vs AS Vita (DR Congo)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Bidvest (South Africa)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

