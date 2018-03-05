5 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Waste Recycling - AEPB Official Advises Nasawara Varsity Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

An official of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mr. Atiku Abubakar, has advised postgraduate students of Department of Geography, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, to do research in resource recovery in waste management.

Resource recovery in recycling is a practice that refers to the collection and reuse of disposed materials such as empty beverage containers.

Abubakar made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, on the sideline of a three-day field visit by the students to Gossa waste dump site.

The students on the first day of the field trip visited the Lower Usman Dam, Bwari, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on the second day and Wupa Treatment Plant and Gossa Waste Dump Site on the third day.

Abubakar said he would advocate that the students also conduct research into treatment of waste in order to find solutions to environmental problems.

"Look, all the things you are seeing on the dump site are resources, if they can go into research on resource recovery, the sky is just the beginning for them."

He said the Gossa waste dump site is about 505 hectares according to the Master Planbut said encroachment had reduced the site to about 350 hectares, adding "and we had to secure where we are dumping now, we had to quickly fence 91 hectares."

"Other part of the 350 hectares would be given to us, wherever we have things that have to do with waste management integration.

"What we treat here is mostly domestic and medical wastes," he said.

He, however, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to increase funding for the waste treatment to ensure environmental sustainability.

Earlier, Prof. Nasiru Idris, the head of department of Geography in the university, said that it would enable them to suggest measures to address the present environmental problems.

He said that it would enable them to suggest measures to environmental problems, especially in relation to goals one and four of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

No fewer than 249 postgraduate students of the department participated in the field trip. (NAN)

Nigeria

How Nigeria Can Win The World Cup - President George Weah

Liberian President, George Weah, has said the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, have the potential to win… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.