Nigeria: Consumer Council Goes Tough On Fake Drugs

Kaduna — The Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, has said legislation is coming to provide stiffer penalties to sellers and manufacturers of fake and adulterated products.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a presentation to the Kaduna State government on the quality assurance campaign the council is embarking on, Irukera said the measure was to guide against the influx of fake and adulterated products which have flooded markets.

The DG said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the governor of Kaduna State about the quality assurance campaign which the council is embarking in collaboration with UNIDO to states.

Responding, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, represented by his deputy, Yusuf Bala, said the rights of consumers are not adequately protected and therefore saw the campaign as apt.