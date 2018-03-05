5 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Consumer Council Goes Tough On Fake Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, has said legislation is coming to provide stiffer penalties to sellers and manufacturers of fake and adulterated products.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a presentation to the Kaduna State government on the quality assurance campaign the council is embarking on, Irukera said the measure was to guide against the influx of fake and adulterated products which have flooded markets.

The DG said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the governor of Kaduna State about the quality assurance campaign which the council is embarking in collaboration with UNIDO to states.

Responding, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, represented by his deputy, Yusuf Bala, said the rights of consumers are not adequately protected and therefore saw the campaign as apt.

Nigeria

How Nigeria Can Win The World Cup - President George Weah

Liberian President, George Weah, has said the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, have the potential to win… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.