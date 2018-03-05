Tanzania: Failuna Sparkles As Kilimanjaro Marathon Leaves Mark

KENYAN runners have once again dominated the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon after sweeping all of the important medals in full and half races in both men and women's disciplines.

However, Failuna Abdi (26) had managed to raise up in the top ten of 21 Tigo half Marathon for women when she finished second at 01:13:52. Like in the past events, the Kenyan runners looked superior in the long races that recorded an overwhelming turnout with over 11,000 multinational runners involved.

Cosmas Muteti won the grueling 42 kilometre in men discipline, clocked 2 hours, 17 minutes and 01 second followed closely by his compatriots Elkana Yego who spent 2 hours,19 minutes and 25 seconds and George Onyancha who clocked 2 hours, 20 minutes and 25 seconds at second and third places respectively. For winning the race, the 27-year Muteti pocketed 4m/, as the cash prize.

Apart from clinching the top three places, Kenyan runners also dominated the top-ten show. The women's 42km race was also a Kenyan affair as the country had the biggest number of its runners at the top ten positions. The best in the category was Flavious Kwamboka who emerged the winner after clocking 2:48:39 followed by Doris Omari who spent 2:49:45 and Jemeli Sylivia who used 2:49:49 to run the 42km race.

Like the men's discipline winner, Kwamboka also bagged 4m/- cash prize in the 16th edition of the Kilimanjaro marathon. In the Half marathon category in men's discipline a Kenyan, Geofrey Torotich claimed the first place, clocking 1:03:26 whereas Simon Muthoni and Shadrack Korir claimed the second and third positions respectively.

While in the women category, Grace Kimanzi won the event after clocking 01:13:46 followed closely by Tanzanian Failuna Abdi Matanga who consoled thousands of Tanzanians who flocked at the Ushirika grounds to witness the event. Failuna who clocked 01:13:52 few seconds behind the winner Grace was followed closely by Kenyan Pauline Rkahenya who clocked 01:13:54.

"I was expecting to win the race as I had the lead in the race but unfortunately my opponent overtook me while we were near the end of the race," Failuna disclosed, however, she said the second slot comforts him and that is a consolation gift for her fellow Tanzanians. In a thrilling and breathtaking incident, the famous 91- year old Joram Mollel alias 'Babu' who has been centre of attraction in the Kilimanjaro marathon events has announced his retirement after successfully participating in the Half Marathon event for 11 consecutive years. According to organisers, Babu Mollel's 1040 number will not be used by any other runner in the coming events in a move aimed to honour his courage and contribution to the marathon since its inception in 2003.

Speaking after handing over prizes to the winners, the event's Chief Guest and the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe commended the organisers and sponsors for staging an exciting event which helped to motivate athletics and athleticism in country.

However, the Minister said he was not pleased with the performance of the local athletes saying they let the country down. He urged them to make better preparations for the next year's event and the government will support them.

Anna Mghwira, Moshi Regional Commissioner said plans are underway to construct a big venue that will in the future host major events like the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon. The marathon is sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42km, Tigo-21km and Grand Malt-5km. Others include First National Bank, Kilimanjaro Water, Diamond Motors Ltd, Kibo Palace, KK Security, Keys Hotel, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, KNAUF Gypsum and AAR.

Organisers are Wild Frontiers and Deep Blue Media and coordinated by Executive Solutions Ltd.