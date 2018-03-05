Sudan: Finance Minister Heads to Abidjan to Take Part in AfDB Governors' Meeting

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi left Sunday for Abidjan, the capital of the Ivory Coast to participate in the special meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Governor, where the meeting is to include the East Africa's finance ministers.

The finance ministers were invited by the AfDB President to participate in the discussion of a number of issues including the development in their countries, to get the ministers' visions on the large-scale development issues, funding plans for Africa and the Bank as they are considered as the governors in their countries as well as their ideas on the ssues related to the resources mobilization for Africa.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss development issues in Africa and the development of the Bank to play a major role in achieving the overall objectives of Africa including food for Africa, industrialization in Africa, linking Africa and the integration of resources in Africa.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Minister of Finance will discuss the implementation of the projects matrix agreed upon during the recent visit of the President of the African Development Bank to Sudan.